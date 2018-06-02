Corey Julks made the most of his only at-bat Saturday night.
Julks drove a pinch-hit, two-run double off the wall in the bottom of the 10th inning to rally Quad-Cities for a 10-9 victory over Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park.
“I was trying to be aggressive, make something happen,’’ Julks said after ending the River Bandits’ comeback and allowing the team to avoid its first four-game losing streak of the Midwest League season.
Julks stepped into the batter’s box after Michael Papierski grounded out and Adrian Tovalin walked with Roman Garcia already on second as part of minor-league baseball’s new extra-innings rule.
He worked the count full before driving a ball off the wall in right-center, allowing Garcia and Tovalin to score the deciding runs and spark a wild postgame celebration.
Quad-Cities overcame a 7-3 deficit midway through the seventh inning, but wasn’t able to hold on to the 8-7 advantage the River Bandits had opened by the end of the eighth.
The Snappers’ Trace Loehr forced the River Bandits to need a pair in the 10th, driving a one-out single to right to score Hunter Hargrove from second base in the top half of the inning.
Beloit’s Austin Beck tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, following a leadoff double by Mickey McDonald with a single to left to erase the lead Quad-Cities had taken in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run single by Bryan De La Cruz.
His two-out base hit came on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded, slicing through the left side of the infield to score Jonathan Lacroix and Jake Meyers.
De La Cruz’s first hit of the game came an inning after the Quad-Cities comeback started with a three-run seventh that included a run-scoring single by Jonathan Arauz which preceded Jake Adams’ team-leading eighth home run of the season.
Adams turned on an 89 miles-per-hour pitch from Snappers reliever Heath Bowers and sent it out of the park at 107 miles per hour, a two-run blast to left that traveled 400 feet to pull the River Bandits within a 7-6 score.
The River Bandits needed to rally after Beloit tagged Leovanny Rodriguez for seven runs on 10 hits in a start which ended three batters into the sixth innings.
The Snappers pushed three runs across in both the first and fourth innings, leaving Quad-Cities in a 6-2 hole and was the case later in the game, the River Bandits whittled away at the early deficit.
Meyers, who along with Arauz finished with three hits to lead Quad-Cities, led off the bottom half of the first with his 15th double of the season, then scored on an errant throw by catcher Skylar Weber as he swiped third for his 10th stolen base of the year.
Snappers starter Wyatt Marks then retired eight straight batters before Arauz reached on his second single of the game with two outs in the River Bandits’ third.
De La Cruz followed with a walk which positioned Arauz to score and pull Quad-Cities within one run when Miguelangel Sierra sent a single whizzing past shortstop Nick Allen, who with the sun in his eyes didn’t catch the line drive off the bat and dropped to the dirt as the ball headed into left field.
Quad-Cities scored its third run in the bottom of the fourth when Michael Papierski followed a leadoff double by Roman Garcia with a run-scoring single.
By then, the River Bandits were cutting into a 6-2 lead Beloit had built during the top of the fourth.
Jesus Lopez, who would later open the sixth with a homer to left, extended the Snappers’ 3-2 lead with an RBI double that was followed by runs that scored on a sacrifice fly by Weber and a single by Allen before Quad-Cities rallied.