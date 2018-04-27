Corey Julks coaxed a game-winning bases-loaded walk with one out in the 13th inning Friday, one inning after Adrian Tovalin refused to let Quad-Cities go away quietly Friday.
Tovalin’s second home run of the season answered a two-run 12th inning by Cedar Rapids and positioned the River Bandits to rally for a 6-5 victory when Julks walked on a 3-2 pitch to score Gabriel Bracamonte with the deciding run in a Midwest League game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Quad-Cities rallied after the first overall selection in baseball’s 2017 draft and the top-rated prospect in the Twins organization fueled a two-run top of the 12th inning for Cedar Rapids.
With one out, Royce Lewis sent his third single of the game through the right side of a shifted infield to score Ben Rodriguez, who opened the inning on second as part of minor-league baseball’s new extra-innings rule.
Lewis went to second on a throw to the plate on the play, then scored on an Alex Kirilloff single that was enough to keep the Kernels in the game even after Tovalin sent his homer over the wall in right.
Both teams were unable to push runs across in the 10th and 11th innings after Cedar Rapids tied the game at 3-3 on a Jean Carlos Arias double in the top of the eighth.
The Kernels opened the 10th with Kirilloff on second and he quickly advanced on a wild pitch but was stranded on third as the River Bandits’ Robert Corniel struck out the side.
Quad-Cities ran itself out of an opportunity in the bottom half of the inning when Cody Bohanek opened on second, but a pop out on a bunt attempt by Bracamonte followed by a double play that followed an infield grounder by Marcos Almonte sent the game into the 11th.
Cedar Rapids was retired in order before the River Bandits’ Almonte opened the home half of the 11th by moving to third on a bunt single by Jake Meyers but was unable to score.
In the game’s early innings, with a fastball that topped out at 99 miles per hour, Cedar Rapids pitcher Brusdar Graterol worked ahead in the count and on the scoreboard.
The Kernels got to River Bandits starter Peter Solomon for a pair of runs in the first on run-scoring singles by Kirilloff and Jose Miranda, a margin which last until Quad-Cities chased Graterol from the game in the fourth.
Held to only a Colton Shaver double through three-plus innings, Julks and Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out in the fourth to position the River Bandits for a rally.
Graterol hit Tovalin with a pitch to load the bases and struck out Shaver before forcing a run across when he hit Bohanek with a pitch.
Quad-Cities then pushed ahead 3-2 when two runs scored on an error by Andrew Bechtold at third following a fielder’s choice by Bracamonte.
A pair of leaping catches on the warning track, the first by Meyers in center to end the Cedar Rapids seventh and the second by Julks in left for the second out in the eighth, helped the River Bandits maintain a lead that didn’t last.
In the eighth, reliever Yohan Ramirez hit Miranda with a pitch and he tied the game at 3-3, scoring when Arias drove his first double of the season to left.