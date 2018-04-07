CEDAR RAPIDS — Quad-Cities forced extra innings with an unearned run in the ninth inning, but Cedar Rapids quickly countered to claim a 4-3, 10-inning Midwest League win Saturday over the River Bandits at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Under new minor-league rules, both teams started the 10th inning with a runner on second base.
The River Bandits' J.J. Matijevic was picked off second with one out in the Quad-Cities 10th, while the Kernels' Akil Baddoo advanced on a Royce Lewis fielder's choice and scored the game-winning run on a walk-off sacrifice fly to left by Alex Kirilloff.
The deciding run scored an inning after Gabriel Bracamonte tied the game at 3-3, reaching on a leadoff walk and advancing on a two-out wild pitch before scoring on a fielding error by Jordan Gore as Jonathan Arauz reached on his second single of the night.
Quad-Cities (0-2) had tied the game previously as well, matching a two-run first by Cedar Rapids by pushing a pair of runs across in the top of the third. A passed ball, two wild pitches and a fielding error moved Jacob Meyers and Corey Julks around the bases.
River Bandits pitchers Tyler Ivey, Cole Watts and Peter Solomon combined to strikeout 14 batters in the loss. Ivey struck out nine while limiting the Kernels to three hits over 4.2 innings, and Solomon gave up three hits while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.
Sandoval homers lift Clinton
CLINTON — Ariel Sandoval clubbed a pair of two-run home runs and three Clinton pitchers combined to limit Kane County to four hits as the LumberKings won their weather-delayed Midwest League opener 7-2 on Saturday at Ashford University Field.
Sandoval's first home run broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning and was followed by a solo shot by Jack Larsen that gave Clinton a 4-1 lead.
He later followed his initial shot to right with a two-run blast to center that followed a leadoff single by Eugene Heider in the bottom half of the seventh.
Nick Wells scattered two hits over five innings to earn the win on the mound, and his six strikeouts were matched by Clay Chandler in his five innings of relief work.