Opportunities were not in short supply Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Runs, however, proved to be a challenge as Cedar Rapids spoiled the Midwest League opener for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, 2-0.
"It’s always good to get that first guy on, but at some point, you have to get him in," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said.
That didn’t happen for the River Bandits, unable to chop away at the two-run lead the Kernels built in the game’s first four innings.
Quad-Cities did manage to get its leadoff batter on base in each of the game’s last five innings, including moving a runner to third base with one out in the fifth and seventh innings, but was unable to avoid the shutout.
Catcher Michael Papierski gave the River Bandits a chance to rally, reaching on a walk and advancing on a pair of wild pitches to open the bottom half of the fifth and driving a leadoff double to right two innings later.
"I told him to be ready to go on anything," Storey said. "If the ball squirted away from the catcher, we were going to try to get a run across. The game had the feel of one of those nights where runs were going to be hard to come by."
Papierski reached on the first of three walks given up by Cedar Rapids reliever Jovani Moran, the River Bandits’ first real scoring opportunity after Kernels starter Bryan Sammons struck out six and scattered three hits over four walk-free shutout innings.
"You load them up with one out and have a couple of strikeouts, that’s disappointing," Storey said.
On the flip side, Cedar Rapids struggled to convert on offense as well.
The Kernels put their leadoff batter on base seven times, including on four of the seven walks issued by a collection of four Quad-Cities pitchers, but mustered just two runs.
"On a night when our pitchers didn’t have the best command, we worked around a lot of situations," Storey said. "We battled, which is good, but we put ourselves in those situations, too."
Cedar Rapids tagged Quad-Cities starter Patrick Sandoval for single runs in the first and fourth innings, enough offense for the Kernels to claim the season-opening victory.
A game-opening walk to Akil Baddoo set the table for Cedar Rapids to score the only run it needed.
The only two walks issued during a four-inning outing by Sandoval came in the first and helped position Baddoo to score when Shane Carrier drove a sacrifice fly to center.
Carrier doubled the Kernels’ lead in the top of the fourth, belting a leadoff home run over the wall in left.
Storey liked what he saw from River Bandits relievers Adam Bieday and Robert Corniel, who combined on 1.1 innings of hitless work, striking out two batters.
"They came in and did what we expect," Storey said. "Mostly, it was good to get out and get a game in. We’ll come back tomorrow ready to go, and we’ll do the same the next day. We’ve got 139 left, and this is our starting point."