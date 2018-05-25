Kernels romp over LumberKings
Clinton starter Oliver Jaskie ran into trouble early and often Friday as the LumberKings fell 9-2 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels
Jaskie (1-5) gave up 10 hits, including six that went for extra bases, and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Meanwhile the Clinton offense was having a tougher time against Cedar Rapids starter Bryan Sammons. The LumberKings managed only one run in six innings off Sammons, Ryan Costello's solo home run. Costello accounted for Clinton's other run as well with a solo shot off Kernels reliever Nick Brown.