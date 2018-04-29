BELOIT, Wis. -- Jack Larsen drove in five runs and Ryan Costello hit his third home run of the season off of Beloit pitchers to lead Clinton to an 8-5 win over the Snappers at Pohlmann Field on Sunday.
Larsen moved the LumberKings ahead at 4-3 with a two-run single in the third inning.
He then finished off Clinton's scoring when he cleared loaded bases with a triple in the ninth to break a 5-5 tie the LumberKings had forged in the eighth inning when Louis Boyd scored on a passed ball after opening the inning with a triple.
Costello's homer in the second inning gave Clinton its first runs, following a Johnny Adams double to cut into a 3-0 lead Beloit had opened in the bottom of the first inning.