Long ball lifts LumberKings
CLINTON — Ariel Sandoval hit his fourth home run in five games and Johnny Adams belted his first of the season to send Clinton to a fast start and a 5-1 Midwest League win Tuesday over Wisconsin.
Sandoval belted a solo homer at Ashford University Field with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and Adams added another to leadoff the second as the LumberKings opened a 2-0 lead which went unchallenged.
Ryne Inman worked 5.2 innings to earn the win with the longest outing by a Clinton pitcher so far this season. The right hander limited the Timber Rattlers to four hits while striking out seven betters.
Wisconsin scored its lone run on a homer in the sixth by Pat McInerny, cutting into a 3-0 lead.
Clinton answered two runs in the bottom half of the inning, bunching together four singles including a two-run grounder to center off the bat of Greifer Andrade.