STADIUM: Ashford University Field, Clinton (5,000 capacity), LF 335; CF 401; RF 325
2017 RECORD: 64-73, 31-36 first half (fifth, West); 33-37 second half (fifth)
GENERAL MANAGER: Ted Tornow
2018 FIELD STAFF: Manager, Denny Hocking; pitching coach, Doug Mathis; hitting coach, Jose Umbria; athletic trainer, Taylor Bennett; conditioning coach, Michael Sadler
2018 ROSTER
PITCHERS: Chris Castellanos, 5-10, LHP; Clay Chandler, 6-3, RHP; Matt Clancy, 5-11, LHP; Adonis De La Cruz, 6-2, RHP; Sam Delaplane, 5-11, RHP; David Gerber, 6-1, RHP; Austin Hutchison, 6-1, RHP; Ryne Inman, 6-5, RHP; Oliver Jaskie, 6-4, LHP; Ray Kerr, 6-2, LHP; Collin Kober, 6-0, RHP; Tommy Romero, 6-2, RHP; Nick Wells, 6-2, LHP
CATCHERS: Ryan Scott, Nick Thurman
INFIELDERS: Johnny Adams, Louis Boyd, Ryan Costello, Eugene Helder, Joseph Rosa
OUTFIELDERS: Greifer Andrade, Billy Cooke, Jack Larsen, Dimas Ojeda, Ariel Sandoval
2018 SCHEDULE
April: 5-6, at Kane County; 7-8, Kane County; 9-12, Wisconsin; 13-15, at Cedar Rapids; 17-19, Burlington; 20-22, Beloit; 23-26, at Wisconsin; 27-29, at Beloit
May: 1-3, Bowling Green; 4-6, Dayton; 7-9, at West Michigan; 10-12, at South Bend; 14-17, at Peoria; 18-20, Cedar Rapids; 21-24, Burlington; 25-28, at Cedar Rapids; 29-31, Quad-Cities
June: 1-3, Peoria; 5-7, at Burlington; 8-11, Kane County; 12-14, at Quad-Cities; 15-17, at Beloit; 19, Midwest League All-Star Game at Lansing; 21-24, Kane County; 25-27, Burlington; 28-30, at Wisconsin
July: 1, at Wisconsin; 2-3, at Kane County; 4-5, Kane County; 6-9, at Beloit; 11-13, Great Lakes; 14-16, Lansing; 18-20, at Lake County; 21-23, at Fort Wayne; 25-27, at Cedar Rapids; 28-31, Peoria
August: 1-3, at Quad-Cities; 4-6, Wisconsin; 8-10, Cedar Rapids; 11-14, at Peoria; 15-17, Beloit; 18-20, at Kane County; 21-23, at Burlington; 24-27, Wisconsin; 29-31, Quad-Cities
September: 1-3, at Burlington
Home game times: Monday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Exceptions: April 11, 18, May 2, July 16, 11 a.m.; April 10, noon
Tickets: lumberkings.com; box seat, $8; adult general admission, $7; senior and child general admission, $6, child general admission five and younger, free