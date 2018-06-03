A quiet day at the plate and six errors combined to drop Clinton one-half game behind Peoria and Quad-Cities in chase for two available Midwest League first-half playoff berths Sunday.
The LumberKings were limited to two hits -- including a solo homer in the third inning by Billy Cooke -- in a 7-1 loss to Peoria at Ashford University Field.
The Chiefs turned Clinton's season-high error total into four unearned runs to win the rubber match of the three-game series, opening a 2-0 lead on a Matt Fiedler single in the second inning.
J.R. Davis and and Fiedler hit solo home runs for Peoria in the sixth inning, extending a 3-1 lead.
Chiefs starter Alex Fagalde struck out a season-high 10 batters while allowing two hits over 7.2 innings of work.