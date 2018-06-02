Clay Chandler scattered six hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Sam Delaplane slammed the door from there as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Peoria Chiefs 5-0 Saturday to leapfrog the Chiefs back into first place in the Midwest League's Western Division.
Chandler (2-1) excelled at working out of trouble. Five times the Chiefs got runners in scoring position off of Chandler, including four times with less than two outs. Each time, however, Chandler or Delaplane silenced the threat.
While their own pitchers were shutting out the Chiefs, the LumberKings benefited from the wildness of their opponents' hurlers. After Louis Boyd drove in the game's first run in the second, Dimas Ojeda scored on a wild pitch by Chiefs starter Johan Oviedo (1-5).
Then in the fifth, the LumberKings managed to score three runs without a single hit. The inning's last six hitters didn't even put the ball in play.
In that inning, Oviedo and Summerville combined for five walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch as Ojeda and Nick Thurman managed to get RBIs off of bases-loaded walks.
The teams complete their three-game set at 2 p.m. today.