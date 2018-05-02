CLINTON — Bowling Green jumped on Clinton starting pitcher Tommy Romero for four runs and seven hits in the first two innings Wednesday to race to a 10-5 Midwest League win at Ashford University Field.
The Hot Rods clubbed 18 hits and took advantage of 11 walks — both season highs allowed by the LumberKings' pitching staff — to earn their second straight win and give Western Division-leading Clinton its first series loss of the season.
Romero was the first of five players to pitch for the LumberKings, including position player Louis Boyd who worked the ninth and was the only Clinton pitcher who did not walk at least two batters.
Bowling Green, led by a four-hit game from Zacrey Law that included a two-run homer in the fifth, scored at least two runs in four of the first seven innings.
The LumberKings finished with nine hits, including two apiece by Joseph Rosa and Dimas Ojeda from the top two spots in the order.