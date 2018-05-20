CLINTON -- Clinton starting pitcher Oliver Jaskie struggled Sunday, allowing nine hits as the LumberKings fell to the Kernels 6-1 at Ashford University Field.
Jaskie (1-4) allowed three runs in 5.1 innings of work. He allowed a triple in the first inning to Jordan Gore, who came around to score on a sacrifice fly to give Cedar Rapids the lead.
Clinton got the run back in the second inning on an RBI single from Eugene Helder but the Kernels scored a run each in the third and sixth inning, as well as three in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a two-run home run by Alex Kirilloff.
Helder went 2 for 4 for the LumberKings.