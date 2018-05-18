CLINTON -- The Clinton LumberKings took a big lead then had to hang on to grab a 7-6 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Friday night at Ashford University Field.
Clinton took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Ariel Sandoval driving in Joseph Rosa with a single, then scoring on a triple by Jack Larsen.
The LumberKings piled on in the next inning, scoring five runs, two coming on a double by Sandoval, who finished the night 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Cedar Rapids mounted a comeback in the top of the eighth inning, scoring six runs, three coming on a two-out, bases-loaded double by Ben Rortvedt. Kyle Wilcox entered in relief and struck out Trey Cabbage to end the inning.
The Kernels got the tying run to second in the ninth inning but Wilcox struck out the last two batters to earn his first save of the season.
Tommy Romero (3-2) took the win for Clinton, which has won two straight while Nick Brown (0-2) took the loss for the Kernels, who have lost four straight.