SOUTH BEND — With the LumberKings clinging to a one-run lead, the Clinton bullpen came up big Saturday, allowing only one runner in the last three innings.
And when that runner reached third base with only one out in the ninth, Matt Clancy shut the door, striking out South Bend's Chris Singleton and getting Zach Davis to ground out to end the threat and give Clinton a 3-2 win.
The top of the lineup led the way for the LumberKings as leadoff man Joseph Rosa and No. 2 hitter Eugene Helder each went 2-4 and combined to score all three of Clinton's runs. Johnny Adams also tallied two hits and drove in a pair for Clinton.
Clinton continues its 10-game road trip on Monday at Peoria, where the LumberKings will face rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes in a 6:30 p.m. game at Dozer Park.
Reyes is working his way back to the major leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He will be making his first appearance with the Chiefs since going 7-7 in 21 Midwest League starts for Peoria in 2014.