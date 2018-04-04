CLINTON — Opening day represents a fresh start, and nobody in the Midwest League welcomes that more than the Clinton LumberKings.
The team worked through three managers last season on its way to a 64-73 record, and for the nine players returning from the club, first-year manager Denny Hocking wants to provide them with some stability.
"In talking with some of the guys, three managers in one year is tough on everybody. They went through a lot," Hocking said. "The plan is to provide them with an atmosphere where they can concentrate on the game and improve. That’s what we’re here to help them accomplish."
A 13-year major league veteran, Hocking likes the personnel he is working with as Clinton prepares for its season opener tonight at Kane County, a short road series before the LumberKings open their 70-game home schedule with a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday against the Cougars at Ashford University Field.
He said Clinton’s returning players persevered through a lot last season.
The LumberKings did rally late, winning 15 of their last 23 games to finish three games out of a playoff berth.
"We hung in there, continued to compete," returning outfielder Dimas Ojeda said. "We didn’t quit, and that’s the mindset that carries over to this season."
Nick Wells, on the Clinton roster for the third season, is the LumberKings’ opening-day starter on the mound, and the 6-foot-5 lefthander spent the offseason working to gain strength and develop an effective change-up as a third-pitch option.
"I feel good about things heading into the season," said Wells, who finished 6-10 last season. "I feel like I’m more ready to compete than I have been. I needed to gain weight and strength, and I feel like that, along with my change-up, will help."
Seattle assigned a group that is older than Clinton’s opening-day roster from a year ago, in part because of the number of returning players as well as the 11 college-seasoned picks from the 2017 draft the Mariners sent to the Midwest League.
"This is a team that is a bit older, and I think in the Midwest League, that does help," Wells said. "We have some older pitchers, and that should help us compete."
That group includes Oliver Jaskie, the top 2017 draft pick on the roster. The 6-4 left-handed pitcher earned all-Big Ten honors at Michigan last season.
"We have some good pitchers on our roster, and personally, I’m excited to get my first full season going in and see where it leads," Jaskie said. "It’s going to be a little cold early, but playing for Michigan, that’s nothing new. Attack the zone, get after hitters and bust a few bats, it’s all good."
Hocking counts on that as well.
"This group seems to like being around each other. I like the way they compete and the way they work," Hocking said. "I think it’s a good starting point for us, and we’ll be out here every day, working to get better and carry that over into games. We’re excited about the possibilities."