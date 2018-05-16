Matt Fiedler's two-run triple capped a six-run eighth inning and gave Peoria its first lead of the game as the Chiefs rallied past the Clinton LumberKings 7-5 Wednesday afternoon.
It was all Clinton early, with Joseph Rosa doubling to lead off the game and later coming around to score on a double play.
Ryan Costello doubled in two runs in the third and a run of four straight two-out singles in the fourth plated two more.
While the LumberKings were building a 5-0 lead, Clinton start Ryne Inman was holding the Chiefs' offense in check, with a fifth-inning run the lone blemish in his five-inning outing.
Peoria had more luck, however, off Clinton reliever Kyle Wilcox (2-1) as it rallied for the win. The loss dropped Clinton out of first-place in the Midwest League Western Division standings.