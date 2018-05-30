LumberKings outslug Bandits
When the Quad-Cities River Bandits put together a big first inning Wednesday, the Clinton LumberKings responded with an even bigger one.
When the Bandits tried to rally late, the LumberKings bats heated up again in a 13-6 win over Q-C.
The River Bandits jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with a lead-off home run from Jacob Meyers and a two-run shot from Jake Adams.
The lead, however, was short-lived as Q-C starter Jairo Solis only recorded one out before getting pulled during a five-run first-inning outburst from Clinton.
A pair of fourth inning insurance runs from Clinton was the only scoring until the seventh inning. Q-C used a walk, a single and a double to score a pair and cut the Clinton lead to 7-5. Clinton immediately responded with a pair of runs in their half of the seventh.
Q-C scored again in their half of the eighth to cut the advantage to 9-6, only for Clinton to score four runs in their half of the inning to put the game away.
Clinton tallied 12 hits on the day and scored their 13 runs without hitting a home run.