CLINTON — A midday rain prompted the postponement of Wednesday's scheduled Midwest League matinee between Clinton and Burlington.
The LumberKings and Bees will make up the game as part of a doubleheader today at Ashford University Field, with the first of two seven-inning games scheduled for a 5 p.m. start and the second game beginning 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.
Ryne Inman and Clay Chandler are scheduled to pitch for Clinton, while Isaac Mattson is listed as the Bees' probable starter for the opener.
Fans with tickets to Wednesday's postponed game can exchange them at the box office for tickets to any remaining LumberKings 2018 regular-season home game.