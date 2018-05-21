CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings didn’t really need to take the bats off their shoulders to pull out a 4-3 extra-inning victory over Burlington on Monday.
Louis Boyd was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th to force in the winning run for the LumberKings. Moments earlier, teammate Joseph Rosa had walked with the bases full to tie the game at 3-3.
Sam Delaplane earned his third victory of the season with two innings of no-hit relief work although he allowed the Bees to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch.
Clinton scored a pair of runs in the first on an RBI single by Ariel Sandoval and an infield out.
Burlington, which got a five-inning, two-hit performance from starting pitcher Mitchell Traver, scored two of its own in the sixth on a Julio Garcia triple and an infield out.