Two singles. One walk.
That is all a pair of Clinton pitchers gave up Friday as the LumberKings shut out the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a 2-0 win.
Tommy Romero (1-1) got the start for the LumberKings and went six innings, striking out eight. Adonis De la Cruz finished it off, throwing three perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn his first save of the season.
Ariel Sandoval's leadoff double in the fourth inning led to the first Clinton run, and the LumberKings tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning.