The Clinton LumberKings ended up playing two full games Sunday, splitting a doubleheader with the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field.
The LumberKings won the opener, 9-4, in 10 innings before falling 3-2 in eight innings in the nightcap.
Teams play only seven innings in regulation in Midwest League doubleheaders.
Clinton scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning of the opener after seeing a one-run lead disappear in the ninth inning.
Joseph Rosa led off the 10th inning with a triple, scoring Billy Cooke, who started the inning at second base. The LumberKings added four more runs in the inning, highlighted by a double from Nick Thurman.
Eugene Helder went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Clinton in the opener and Marvin Gorgas picked up his third win of the season.
The LumberKings had a chance at a sweep but blew one-run leads in both the seventh and eighth innings.
Clinton held a one-run lead after the first inning after a Rosa home run but the Kernels tied the game with a sacrifice fly from Ben Rodriguez, scoring Jordan Gore.
Clinton took the lead back with an RBI single from Rosa but an RBI single from Jacob Pearson tied the game and a sacrifice from Royce Lewis scored Andrew Bechtold to end it.
Rosa went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Clinton and Nick Wells was hit with the loss. Nick Brown earned his first win of the season for the Kernels.