CEDAR RAPIDS — Playing extra innings for a third straight game, Clinton's Jack Larsen scored Joseph Rosa with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning Monday to give the LumberKings a 4-3 Midwest League win at Cedar Rapids.
Clinton tied the game in the top of the ninth when Louis Boyd scored on a passed ball after reaching on a two-out single and advancing to third on a single by Ryan Scott.
In the 10th, Rosa started on second and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Billy Cooke before Larsen drove the game winner to center.
Reliever Colin Kober used a pop out and a pair ground outs to strand the Kernels' Jordan Gore on second in the bottom half of the 10th.
Boyd collected three of Clinton's five hits in the game.