LANSING, Mich. — J.J. Matijevic returned from disabled list Saturday ready to swing the bat Saturday.
Seeing his first action since April 21 when he was sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Quad-Cities outfielder led off the game with a home run and sent the River Bandits on their way to a 9-2 Midwest League win at Lansing.
The victory was the fifth straight for Quad-Cities, which scored eight runs in three-plus innings while clubbing six hits including a pair of homers off of Yennsy Diaz.
Taking the mound for first time since being named the Midwest League player of the month for April, Diaz saw his season earned run average jump from 0.31 to 2.56 during an abbreviated start that ended three batters into the fourth inning after the River Bandits opened an 8-0 lead.
Matijevic clubbed three of the 13 hits Quad-Cities collected, starting with a blast to center to open a two-run first inning for the River Bandits that included a sacrifice fly by Bryan De La Cruz.
Jonathan Arauz extended the Quad-Cities lead to 5-0 in the third, hitting his third home run in the last five games when he followed a walk to Jake Meyers and a single by Matijevic with a drive to right center.
Diaz exited an inning later after Meyers hit a two-run triple which scored Gabriel Bracamonte and Cody Bohanek, who had opened the inning by reaching on a walk and a single. Arauz later scored Meyers with a sacrifice fly which left the Lugnuts in an 8-0 hole.
Back-to-back doubles by Matijevic and Arauz in the eighth provided the River Bandits with their final run.
Pitchers Parker Mushinski and Adam Bleday combined to strike out 15 Lugnuts while limiting Lansing to five hits over eight innings.