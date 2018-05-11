The Quad-City River Bandits hosted the Lake County Captains, Friday, May 11, 2018, at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

BANDITS BYTES

QC debuts: All three players who joined the River Bandits on Thursday saw action Friday.

Catcher Ruben Castro and shortstop Miguelangel Sierra made their full-season debuts in the Astros organization, while pitcher Dariel Aquino made his third appearance of the year for Quad-Cities.

Castro went 1-for-2 at the plate, following a single in his first Midwest League at-bat with a walk, while Sierra went 1-for-5 including a go-ahead single in the sixth, the same inning Aquino struck out two batters in his one hitless inning of relief

Role reversal: Lake County pushed a run across in the top of the second inning Friday, ending a string of eight straight games when Quad-Cities had scored the first run.

The River Bandits went 6-2 in those games and have scored first in 20 of the 33 games they have played this season, winning 13 times when they put the first run on the board.

On deck: Lake County at Quad-Cities, 6:30 p.m., today. Probable pitchers: Lake County, Kirk McCarty (1-2, 7.33 ERA); Quad-Cities, Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 4.85)