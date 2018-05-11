Jake Meyers finished what he started Friday night.
The Quad-Cities’ leadoff hitter opened a two-run sixth inning with a double and doubled home two runs an inning later to rally the River Bandits to an 8-1 Midwest League victory over Lake County at Modern Woodmen Park.
“Jake seems to be in the middle of everything right now and the last couple of weeks when that has happened, it’s been a good thing for us,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said.
Meyers started a Quad-Cities comeback when he drove a pitch into left-center field and aggressively took second base for the first of his three hits which helped the River Bandits even the three-game series against the Captains at one game apiece.
The sixth-inning hit was just the second allowed by Lake County starter Franklin Perez and preceded a walk to Jonathan Arauz.
Miguelangel Sierra followed by sending a single up the middle, and Meyers eluded the tag of catcher Jose Vicente to tie the game.
Arauz reached third on the throw to the plate, positioning him to score the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Bryan De La Cruz.
"Their starter threw a nice game. He had a lot of deception and didn’t make it easy on us," Storey said. "It took us some time to get going, and he had a lot to do with that."
Perez was out of the game by the time Meyers extended the River Bandits’ lead to 4-1 in the seventh, dropping a double into the left field corner to score Cody Bohanek and Corey Julks.
"One hit leads to another. That’s the great thing about this team," Meyers said. "The chemistry is there, and when we get it going, the hitting has been contagious."
Quad-Cities added four runs to its lead in the eighth, filling the bases on walks before Jonathan Lacroix drove a run home with his first professional hit, an infield single.
Meyers followed with a run-scoring single to the hole at shortstop before Arauz drove two runs in when he dropped a single into shallow center.
The runs erased a 1-0 lead Lake County had opened in the second inning when Austen Wade scored on a bases-loaded walk to Tyler Friis, one of three two-out walks in the inning allowed by Quad-Cities starter Parker Mushinski.
He surrendered the only three hits the Captains managed, finishing with a 1-2-3 fifth that was followed by four hitless innings of relief by Dariel Aquino and Enoli Paredes.
"Mushinski maybe didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled through the one inning," Storey said. "It was a good all-around effort again, which we’ve had a lot of lately, and we don’t have a problem with that."
Perez, who combined on a no-hit effort last month for the Captains, was nearly unhittable through five innings Friday.
A second-inning single by Ruben Castro was the only hit the River Bandits mustered off of the Lake County left-hander before Meyers opened the bottom of the sixth with a double.
Perez did provide Quad-Cities with a scoring chance in the fifth as well, walking three batters, but a groundout left the bases loaded with the Captains clinging to a 1-0 lead that didn’t last.