Bandits hang on for win
The Quad-City River Bandits grabbed a seven-run lead through two and a half innings and needed every run of it in beating Lansing 8-7 on Friday.
Jonathan Arauz and Michael Papierski got the Bandits off to a fast start with back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning, and Q-C wasn't done in the frame, as three singles and a double staked the Bandits to a 4-0 lead through half an inning.
The Bandits scored another run in the second and three more in the third to take an 8-1 lead.
Then the Lugnuts started to chip away. They scored twice in the eighth to close to within 8-7, but Tanner Duncan shut the door for the Bandits with 1 1/3 perfect innings to get the save.
Clinton rally falls short
Clinton scored seven runs in the last three innings, but it wasn't enough as the LumberKings fell 8-7 to the Dayton Dragons on Friday.
Dayton put Clinton into a deep hole in the third and fourth innings, as the Dragons tallied three in the third and four in the fourth all against Clinton starter Oliver Jaskie (1-1)
Shortstop Johnny Adams led the LumberKings with three hits and Ariel Sandoval had a three-run home run to help power the comeback.