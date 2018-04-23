GENEVA, Ill. — Adrian Tovalin snapped a tie with a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning to help the Quad-Cities River Bandits to a 3-1 victory over the Kane County Cougars on Monday night.
The game was deadlocked at 1-1 when Tovalin came to bat with a runner on first base in the seventh. His triple gave the Bandits the lead and he scored seconds later on an error by third baseman Joey Rose.
Quad-Cities scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Bryan De La Cruz before Kane County tied it in the sixth on Luis Silverio’s run-scoring double.
Starting pitcher Luis Garcia hurled 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Bandits with Carlos Hiraldo getting the win with 3 2/3 innings in which he allowed only an unearned run. Carlos Sanabria earned his first save with a perfect ninth.
Clinton 6, Wisconsin 2: Oliver Jaskie fired seven scoreless innings and Jack Larsen produced three runs with one swing as the LumberKings improved their record to 11-3.
Jaskie scattered five hits and lowered his season earned-run average to 0.59 before giving way to Clay Chandler.
Larsen drilled a three-run double in the sixth inning to plate the first runs of the game. He came in to score on a wild pitch and Ryan Costello delivered an RBI single later in the same inning.
Eugene Helder added a solo home run in the ninth for Clinton.