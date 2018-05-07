It looked like an opportunity, but it turned out to be the beginning of the end of the Quad-Cities River Bandits’ six-game win streak.
With two runs in, the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the third inning Monday, Quad-Cities had Fort Wayne pitcher Mason Thompson right where they wanted him.
The TinCaps’ right hander had other ideas.
He worked out of the jam and didn’t stop there, recording the first nine outs in a string of 18 straight retired by Fort Wayne in a 6-3 Midwest League win at Modern Woodmen Park.
“We had two runs on the board, the middle of the order coming up and then it was a flashback to the first games of the season when we’d load the bases and couldn’t score,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said.
“Their guy made the pitches he needed to make and although we hit the ball hard, we couldn’t seem to find any grass. We hit it to them.’’
Jake Meyers had given the River Bandits an early lead, following a Cody Bohanek single with a homer to left-center to open the bottom of the third.
Corey Julks then reached on an error, J.J. Matijevic singled and Jonathan Arauz walked to load the bases.
But, Thompson got Michael Papierski to pop out to shallow left field and then struck out Adrian Tovalin and Jake Adams to get out of the jam.
The walk Arauz drew to load the bases in the third proved to be the final baserunner Quad-Cities would have until Papierski opened the bottom of the ninth by reaching on a walk.
By then, a pair of three-run innings had left the TinCaps in control.
“We hit a lot of balls hard, but it was one of those nights we couldn’t find the holes,’’ Meyers said. “Sometimes, that’s baseball. You just have to keep at it.’’
Fort Wayne, which used a collection of four pitchers in the five-hit win, loaded the bases to open the fifth and pushed three runs across to erase the 2-0 lead Quad-Cities had forged two innings earlier.
Singles by Justin Lopez and Jack Suwinski separated by a walk to Juan Fernandez filled the bases.
River Bandits starter Cesar Rosado, who scattered five hits over 5.2 innings, coaxed Reinaldo Ilarraza into a pop out but a Jeisson Rosario sacrifice fly to the warning track in center put the TinCaps on the board.
Gabriel Arias then pushed Fort Wayne in front, driving a two-run single into center beyond the reach of an outfield shift.
Arias later capped a three-run ninth with a two-run single before Quad-Cities pushed across its final run on a Colton Shaver sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.
“The two three-run innings, that’s tough to overcome on a night when we didn’t have many chances,’’ Storey said.