Cedar Rapids 6, Quad-Cities 5: The Kernels scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Jose Miranda tacked on a solo home run in the eighth in a Midwest League victory over the River Bandits on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
Miguelangel Sierra homered with two outs in the ninth to bring Q-C back to within one run, but Jake Adams grounded out to end the game. The loss was the third straight for the Bandits, who play a doubleheader today in Cedar Rapids beginning at 12:05 p.m.
Q-C starter Yohan Ramirez allowed three runs in the first inning in the no-decision. He lasted 3.2 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits. Tanner Duncan allowed one run on two hits in 3.1 innings and took the loss.
Jonathan Lacroix had two hits and two RBIs for Quad-Cities (19-17.
Peoria 13, Clinton 1: The LumberKings suffered their most lopsided loss of the season Tuesday afternoon in Peoria as the Chiefs tallied a pair of five-run innings in their Midwest League victory.
Clinton (19-15) actually led 1-0 briefly in the top of the second inning. Jack Larsen walked to open the inning then scored on a sacrifice fly by Griefer Andrade, but that was all the LumberKings could muster in their second straight loss.
J.R. Davis had four RBIs on three hits and Dennis Ortega homered to lead Peoria (19-16).