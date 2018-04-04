Throughout the 2018 season, a touch of gold will provide Quad-Cities River Bandits fans with a constant reminder that the team is working to defend the Midwest League championship it won last season.
The color of the bandanna on the logo of caps worn by Quad-Cities players has changed from red to gold for the upcoming season to celebrate a title, one of a handful of changes fans might notice when the River Bandits open their 70-game home schedule at Modern Woodmen Park tonight.
Gates are scheduled to open one hour prior to a 6:30 p.m. season opener against Cedar Rapids, and general manager Andrew Chesser said much of what is new at the ballpark this year is designed to improve the fan experience.
The most significant is a $100,000 investment in the stadium’s sound system, and for some the most appreciated may well be the installation of a private room located behind a guest services counter on third base concourse for young mothers to nurse children or change diapers.
"A lot of what we’ve done is in response to requests we’ve had from fans," Chesser said. "We’re always looking to make the experience of coming out to a game better for our fans, and we feel like we’ve addressed some needs this year."
The sound system replaces one Chesser said "needed an upgrade," in part because of how the stadium has evolved in recent years with the addition of amusement rides.
"It should provide crystal-clear quality throughout the ballpark," Chesser said.
The concourse level and press box have been repainted, and fans on the suite level will discover new granite countertops have been installed in each suite.
Hungry?
A new cart offering sub-style sandwiches in addition to wraps has been added on the concourse level, providing additional healthy-eating options for fans.
Those who prefer a grilled hamburger will find a lineup of four new options at a cart on the stadium concourse, and fans who choose to eat inside at the stadium’s sports lounge will have the option to order seasonal fare that will change from month to month.
"In April, the choice may be grilled cheese and soup, but later in the year, it may be something with more of a summery theme," Chesser said. "The idea is to mix it up a bit and provide more options."
In addition to the change in the game-day caps, the River Bandits will wear patriotic alternate jerseys and caps at Monday home games this season as part of a Military Monday promotion, which includes $1 bleacher tickets for all military personnel, veterans and their families.
Many fan-favorite promotions, ranging from multiple bobblehead giveaways to the traditional Mega Candy Drop, are scheduled on a calendar that begins tonight with the giveaway of 1,000 rings that are replicas of the ones River Bandits players received for winning the 2017 Midwest League championship.
Opening night will include an expanded pregame fireworks display as well as the first of 15 postgame fireworks shows and the first discount beverage night of the season.
"We have a lot to celebrate, and we’ll celebrate our championship and the Astros’ World Series championship in a number of ways all season," Chesser said. "It starts with replica ring giveaway on opening night."