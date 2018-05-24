The great thing about baseball is that there are almost no days off. There is a game almost every day.
It gives a team a chance to quickly forget innings like the one the Quad-Cities River Bandits endured Thursday night.
The Bandits were locked in a tight game with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers before allowing nine runs in a nightmarish eighth inning and going down to an 11-1 loss at Modern Woodmen Park.
Wisconsin collected only four hits in the inning but made sure they counted in a big way, especially a grand slam by KJ Harrison that topped off the inning.
"It started with an error, and then it just kind of snowballed," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. "We didn’t throw strikes, and then we did throw strikes and it got whacked."
The Rattlers edged into a 2-1 lead against Quad-Cities relief pitcher Enoli Paredes in the seventh when Pat McInerney walked, stole second and scored on the third of four singles by Nick Roscetti, But Paredes squirmed out of the jam without further damage.
Then came the thoroughly forgettable eighth.
It began with Demi Orimoloye getting to second base when third baseman Colton Shaver sailed a throw over the head of first baseman Jake Adams. Orimoloye went to third on a wild pitch and slid safely home ahead of a throw from Adams on a gently hit ground ball by Gabriel Garcia.
Paredes got Gilbert Lara to pop up to shortstop for the second out, but Storey then opted to bring in Dariel Aquino to pitch.
He didn’t have a good night.
After Garcia stole second, McInerney doubled him in. Devin Hairston walked, Roscetti singled, Joantgel Segovia doubled, Zach Clark walked, Orimoloye walked and Harrison hit a 395-foot crowd silencer onto the left-field berm.
Aquino finally was removed after failing to retire any of the seven hitters he faced.
"Honestly, you don’t say much," Storey said when asked what he told Aquino after that. "You just say 'Hey, it’s baseball, man. You live to see another day.' There’s nothing you can say at that point that makes it any better."
Storey wasn’t much happier with his team’s offense. The Bandits never got a baserunner as far as second base other than a fifth-inning solo home run by Shaver.
"We never got anything going," he said. "And then we had the blowup inning."