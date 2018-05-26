Dimas Ojeda hit a two-run second-inning home run and a pair of Clinton LumberKings pitchers ensured that the offense wouldn't have to much more in a 4-1 win Saturday over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
Game 2 was not finished by press time.
Orlando Razo allowed just one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings, and he and Kyle Wilcox combined to strike out nine Kernels.
Clinton picked up insurance runs in the sixth and seventh. Ariel Sandoval's solo homer in the sixth made the score 3-1 and Ryan Costello closed out the scoring in the seventh with an RBI single.