Peoria grabs division lead from Clinton
The Peoria Chiefs used a ninth-inning solo home run to sink the Clinton LumberKings 4-3 Friday and assume sole possession of the Midwest League Western Division lead.
The LumberKings took an early lead on Jack Larsen's three-run first inning homer. Those would be the only runs the LumberKings would score, however.
Clinton closed the gap quickly, however, scoring once in the second and twice in the third against Clinton starter Nick Wells, who gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings.
Then the offense stopped.
Adonis De La Cruz and Steven Moyers threw 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball for the LumberKings, and Peoria Alvaro Seijas starter settled down after his first-inning struggles to pitch 5 2/3 more scoreless frames, keeping the game knotted 3-3 until Elehuris Montero's ninth inning homer.