As a light mist turned into a light snow late Wednesday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park, the Quad-Cities River Bandits were indoors taking a few cuts in the batting cages.
The team got in a brief workout before the mist began, finishing in the cages before finding out a scheduled game against Peoria had been postponed, an all-too familiar occurrence during the first two weeks of the Midwest League season.
Wednesday’s postponement was the fifth in the first 13 games the River Bandits were scheduled to play this season and their third in the last five days.
"It’s been different, but you have to take things as they come," Quad-Cities outfielder Jake Meyers said. "I think we’re all looking forward to getting back into a routine where we’re playing every day. That’s the way it’s supposed to work."
River Bandits pitcher Tyler Ivey has taken the mound twice so far this season and ranks third in the Midwest League with 16 strikeouts.
The Rowlett, Texas, native has had a few extra nights off because of the weather, giving him a chance to break in a new PS4, and is simply taking things as they come.
"The weather in the part of Texas I’m from can go from 72 in the day to 20 at night, and regardless of the situation, you have to keep your mind in it and go out and do your job," said Ivey, a third-round pick of Houston a year ago out of Grayson Junior College.
"Dealing with whatever is thrown at you is part of how this game tests you. It doesn’t do you any good to worry about it."
Meyers, a 13th-round pick of Houston in last year’s draft following a collegiate career at Nebraska, looks forward to getting the chance to face live pitching on a daily basis and getting into a rhythm offensively.
"With all of these off days, I think we’re eager to have things get back to normal," he said. "We get our work done in the cage and make the most of it, but after playing every day last summer (with short-season Tri-City) this has been different."
An Omaha, Nebraska, native, Meyers understands how Midwestern weather can be fickle in April.
Over the past 10 seasons, the River Bandits have had an average of 3.3 April games postponed because of rain or snow.
Every team in the Midwest League Western Division has had at least two home games postponed.
Most will be made up as part of doubleheaders over the next few weeks.
Quad-Cities now has doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Burlington, at home on April 28 against Cedar Rapids, at Cedar Rapids on May 16 and, now, at home against Peoria on an undetermined date during Memorial Day weekend.
River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said the unexpected off days have been filled with a lot of meetings and getting in as much work as possible.
"We’re trying to keep the guys locked in, and as a player, it’s tough. You want to be out there playing games," Storey said.
"There is work we can do inside and we do get quality work in. The pitchers throw. The guys hit in the cage. We talk a lot about what has happened in games and the things we need to work on. We know at some point the weather will turn and we’ll be out there every day."
Storey looks forward to that chance.
He likes the hints of things he has seen from his team, despite a 2-6 start: solid pitching from a staff that is second in the Midwest League with a collective earned run average of 2.14 and quality at-bats that haven’t yet translated into consistency at the plate.
"We haven’t really had that chance yet to string a bunch of games together and develop any flow in what we’re doing," he said. "There’s nothing for hitters like facing live pitching in game situations or for pitchers, facing hitters and dealing with situations they find themselves in."
With 14 games scheduled the next 11 days, Storey believes actually getting those games can benefit his team.
"We’ve got a plan in place to deal with the doubleheaders from a pitching standpoint, and if we can play these games as scheduled, we hopefully will be able to get our offense going a bit," Storey said. "We just need to play."