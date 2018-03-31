Five of the top prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system and nine players returning from last year’s team form the nucleus of the Clinton LumberKings’ opening day roster.
The LumberKings’ initial roster includes three players named by MLB.com to its list of top-30 prospects in the Mariners organization, including pitcher Oliver Jaskie, infielder Joseph Rosa and outfielder Greifer Andrade. Clinton pitcher Thomas Romero and infielder Johnny Adams are also rated in the top 30 by Baseball America.
Jaskie was an all-Big Ten pitcher at Michigan last season before being selected in the sixth round of the draft by Seattle. The left-hander, rated by both MLB.com and Baseball America as a top-25 prospect, began his career at short-season Everett, going 0-1 with a 6.82 ERA in 13 outings including 10 starts.
He is among three southpaws in a Clinton starting rotation that is expected to include right-handed pitchers Ryne Inman and Thomas Romero in addition to lefties Raymond Kerr and Nick Wells.
Inman and Wells are both returning to the Midwest League to start the 2018 season. Inman started eight late-season games for Clinton last year while Wells is on the LumberKings roster for a third season.
Romero, rated as the 26th-best prospect in the Mariners’ system by Baseball America, went 5-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 13 starts in the Arizona Rookie League after being taken in the 15th round of the June draft from Eastern Florida State.
Rosa, a second baseman, is well traveled. He played at four levels in the Seattle organization last season, ranging from short-season Everett in the Northwest League to AAA Tacoma in the Pacific Coast League.
Rated by MLB.com as the 23rd-best prospect in the organization, his .276 batting average over 54 games in 2017 includes four games with Clinton.
Adams, a third baseman taken in the 22nd round of last June’s draft out of Boston College, rates 28th in the system after hitting .316 in 52 games at with five home runs and 37 RBI at short-season Everett.
Andrade also spent the 2017 season at Everett in the Northwest League, where the outfielder hit .295 and made the MLB.com list as the 29th-best prospect in the Seattle system.
Other players returning to Clinton include outfielders Dimas Ojeda and Billy Cooke, infielder Louis Boyd, catchers Ryan Scott and Nick Thurman and reliever Matt Clancy.
Twelve members of Seattle’s 2017 draft class are also part of the roster, a group that includes pitchers Chris Castellanos, Clay Chandler, Sam Delaplane, David Gerber, Austin Hutchinson and Collin Kober as well as infielder Ryan Costello.
Manager Denny Hocking’s team opens its 140-game schedule at Kane County on Thursday, two days before its 6:30 p.m. home opener against the Cougars at Ashford University Field.