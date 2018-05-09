Efficient Yohan Ramirez didn’t give Fort Wayne a chance Wednesday.
The Quad-Cities right-hander faced the minimum through six innings and gave up one hit over seven to lead the River Bandits to a 7-1 series-clinching victory over Fort Wayne at Modern Woodmen Park.
"That was fun to watch," Quad-Cities outfielder Jake Meyers said.
Ramirez didn’t give his outfielders much work to do during a 94-pitch start that saw only four balls leave the infield.
He struck out four batters, benefited from seven groundouts, and when he did find himself dealing with a hint of trouble, he cleaned up after himself.
Ramirez picked off the TinCaps’ Jalen Washington after he opened the third inning with an infield single to third.
Reinaldo Ilarraza followed by reaching on the first of three walks given up by the 6-foot-4 native of the Dominican Republic, but he was doubled up at first to end the inning when Ramirez snared a line drive off the bat of Tre Carter.
"When Yohan puts it all together, he’s got electric stuff, and he had it working today," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "He was mixing things well, had a good rhythm going. The only way a starter is going to get seven innings at this level to be pretty efficient, and he was."
The River Bandits rewarded Ramirez for his defensive work in the top half of the third with their bats starting in the bottom half of the inning.
Meyers led off with his third home run of the season and an aggressive approach allowed Quad-Cities to extend its lead to 7-0 when Corey Julks homered to open the bottom of the eighth.
In between, Marcos Almonte doubled home a run in the fourth inning and followed a leadoff triple by Cody Bohanek in the sixth with a run-scoring single that started a four-run inning.
Meyers followed with a run-scoring double, stole third and scored on an error as Jonathan Arauz stole second after walking.
"It took us some time to get things going, but Ramirez kept us in it until we got the bats going. We’re feeding off of each other right now," Meyers said after the River Bandits won for the 15th time in their last 20 games.
"It’s like that old saying, hitting is contagious. We’re all up there working to put complete at-bats together, and one just seems to lead to another."
For the second straight game, half of the River Bandits’ 10 hits went for extra bases, and Storey sees that approach, looking for an extra base when the opportunity is there, putting additional pressure on opposing defenses.
"Guys are looking for that extra 90 feet, whether it’s a stolen base or turning a single into a double or a double into a triple, that aggressiveness is working for us," Storey said. "Meyers, Almonte, Bohanek, Arauz, they showed today, and it’s leading to good things for our team."