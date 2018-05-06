In the past when the Mississippi River has gotten a little ornery, there were times when Davenport’s riverfront baseball stadium has become an island.
The facility’s Midwest League occupants would typically pack its bags and head to higher ground.
These days when the river rises, it’s pretty much baseball as usual for the Quad-Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.
Flood protection installed as part of the facility’s renovation 14 years ago works as intended.
Elevated outfield berms and portable European-style panels now send Mississippi River floodwaters around and not through the stadium, allowing games to continue and allowing fans to continue to enjoy baseball at one of the game’s most unique and iconic venues.
That will be the case again this week.
The river is on the rise and as it inches toward a projected late-week crest, the River Bandits will host a six-game homestand beginning tonight and continuing through Saturday.
Crews from the city of Davenport efficiently hoisted flood panels into place on Friday, leaving openings for ground-level access to the stadium from surrounding parking lots that as of Sunday remained water free.
“We work closely with the city and we have a good relationship with them,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “They’ve got this down and we appreciate the work that they do.’’
When needed, an elevated and fully-accessible walkway can be installed to allow entrance to the facility and in the past, thousands of fans have used it to attend games.
“We’re like a lot of other businesses and folks in Davenport. We have to deal with some water on occasion, but it’s a temporary nuisance and we forge ahead,’’ Heller said.
That includes moving forward with one sure sign of summer.
The River Bandits host their first bobblehead giveaway of the season on Saturday, handing out likenesses of World Series MVP and Quad-Cities alum George Springer at Saturday’s game against Lake County.
Bandit ball: Quad-Cities won all six games on its road trip to Great Lakes and Lansing, in part because of the work on Jonathan Arauz.
The River Bandits infielder went 12-for-23 with three home runs during the six-game sweep, driving home 11 runs, scoring eight times and walking twice to position himself as a prime candidate for Midwest League player of the week honors when they are announced today.
May day: There’s something about pitchers coached by Cibney Bello at Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Memorial Stadium on May Day.
Now working as the co-pitching coach for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Bello watched Edward Colina and Jovani Moran combine on a no-hitter Tuesday in a 10-0 win over South Bend.
The pair overcame six walks and two errors to throw the first no-hitter for the Kernels in five seasons, an effort that came three years to the day after Clinton’s Daniel Missaki, Kody Kerski and Troy Scott combined to no-hit Cedar Rapids 2-0 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The pitching coach for the LumberKings on May 1, 2015? Cibney Bello, who has now watched his pitchers throw no-hitters from both dugouts in Cedar Rapids.
Monthly best: Before getting rocked for eight runs over three-plus innings on Saturday by Quad-Cities, Lansing’s Yennsy Diaz put up numbers which led the right-handed pitcher to Midwest League player of the month recognition from Minor League Baseball for April.
Diaz went 3-0 with a 0.31 ERA in five starts during the month, allowing one earned run and six hits in 28.2 innings of work. Only two runners had reached third base in the last 15 innings Diax worked before facing the River Bandits.
Make-up set: Quad-Cities will host Peoria in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, making up a game which was postponed because of inclement weather on April 18.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. prior to the first of two seven-inning games scheduled to be played that night at Modern Woodmen Park.
ALUMNI REPORT
Former Quad-Cities pitcher Josh Hader set a major-league record last month.
Hader, working out of the Milwaukee bullpen, averaged a big-league record 19.5 strikeouts per nine innings in March and April. He accomplished that over 18 innings in 11 appearances.
A member of the River Bandits’ 2013 Midwest League championship team, Hader joined Quad-Cities after being traded from Baltimore in a deal which sent Bud Norris to the Orioles. He went 2-0 in the Midwest League in five late-season starts and pitched in the postseason for the River Bandits.
With his early-season work, Hader joins three other former Quad-Cities pitchers who now rank in the top six in all-time in baseball in strikeouts per nine innings.
Chris Devinski, also part of the 2013 River Bandits team, ranks fourth with his average of 17.28 in March/April 2017 for Houston, 1998 Quad-Cities pitcher Brad Lidge is fifth at 17.224 in September/October 2004 for Houston and in sixth is 2006 Quad-Cities pitcher Adam Ottavino, who averaged 16.875 for Colorado in March/April 2018.
THIS WEEK
Quad-Cities
Today: Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m., Stars and Stripes Monday, $3 brats, brews and pops
Tuesday: Fort Wayne, 11 a.m., Book Buddies Day
Wednesday: Fort Wayne, 11 a.m., Book Buddies Day
Thursday: Lake County, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Thursday beverage discounts
Friday: Lake County, 6:30 p.m., Advantage Weed and Feed Night, postgame fireworks
Saturday: Lake County, 6:30 p.m., George Springer bobblehead giveaway
Sunday: Idle
Monday: at Cedar Rapids, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton
Today: at West Michigan, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: at West Michigan, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: at West Michigan, 11 a.m.
Thursday: at South Bend, 6 p.m.
Friday: at South Bend, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: at South Bend, 6 p.m.
Sunday: Idle
Monday: at Peoria, 6 p.m.