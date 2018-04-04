Subscribe for 33¢ / day
040218-RIVER-BANDITS-MEDIA-DAY-027
Buy Now

River Bandits players warm up before a workout following media day at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Monday.

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

STADIUM: Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport (7,140 capacity), LF 343, CF 400, RF 318

2017 RECORD: 79-59, 37-31 first half (third, West), 42-28 second half (first), beat Peoria 2-1 in MWL West semifinals, beat Cedar Rapids 2-1 in MWL West finals, beat Fort Wayne 3-0 in MWL Championships

GENERAL MANAGER: Andrew Chesser

2018 FIELD STAFF: Manager, Mickey Storey; pitching coach, Graham Johnson; hitting coach, Dillon Lawson; development coach, Rafael Pena; athletic trainer, Elliot Diehl; strength and conditioning coordinator, Mike Hoffman; clubhouse manager, Daniel Rose

2018 ROSTER

PITCHERS;HT;TH;Hometown

Adam Bleday;5-11;L;Titusville, PA

J.B. Bukauskas;6-0;R;Ashburn, VA

Robert Corniel;6-3;R;Tamboril, DR

Tyler Ivey;6-4;R;Rowlett, TX

Cristian Javier, 6-1,R;Santo Domingo, DR

Colin McKee;6-3;R;Butler, PA

Parker Mushinski;6-0;L;Arlington, TX

Yohan Ramirez;6-4;R;Villo Mella, DR

Cesar Rosado;6-1;R;Santo Domingo, DR

Carlos Sanabria, 6-0;R;La Victoria, VZ

Patrick Sandoval, 6-3;L;Mission Viejo, CA

Peter Solomon, 6-4;R;Washington,DC

Cole Watts, 6-4;L;Half Moon Bay, CA

CATCHERS;B/T;Hometown

Gabriel Bracamonte;R/R;St Teresa del Tuy, VZ

Michael Papierski;S/R;Palos Heights, IL

INFIELDERS;B/T;Hometown

Jake Adams;R/R;Brandon, SD

Marcos Almonte;R/R;Santiago, DR

Jonathan Arauz;S/R;Alanje, PAN

Cody Bohanek;R/R;Oak Lawn, IL

Roman Garcia;R/R;Coronado, CA

Adrian Tovalin;R/R;San Diego, CA

OUTFIELDERS

Bryan De La Cruz;R/R;Santo Domingo, DR

Corey Julks;R/R;Friendswood, TX

J.J. Matijevic;L/R;Latrobe, PA

Jacob Meyers;R/L;Omaha, Neb.

2018 SCHEDULE

April: 5-6, Cedar Rapids; 7-8, at Cedar Rapids; 9-12, Kane County; 13-15, at Burlington; 17-19, Peoria; 20-22, at Burlington; 23-26, at Kane County; 27-29, Cedar Rapids

May: 1-3, at Great Lakes; 4-6, at Lansing; 7-9, Fort Wayne; 10-12, Lake County; 14-17, at Cedar Rapids; 18-20, at Beloit; 21-24, Wisconsin; 25-28, Peoria; 29-31, at Clinton

June: 1-3, Beloit; 5-7, at Wisconsin; 8-11, at Peoria; 12-14, Clinton; 15-17, Burlington; 19, Midwest League All-Star Game at Lansing; 21-24, Beloit; 25-27, Wisconsin; 28-30, at Kane County

July: 1, at Kane County; 2-3, at Beloit; 4-5, Beloit; 6-9, Burlington; 11-13, at Dayton; 14-16, at Bowling Green; 18-20, South Bend; 21-23, West Michigan; 25-27, at Burlington; 28-29, at Cedar Rapids; 30-31, Cedar Rapids

August: 1-3, Clinton; 4-6, at Peoria; 8-10, at Beloit; 11-12, Cedar Rapids; 13-14, at Cedar Rapids; 15-17, Kane County; 18-20, Peoria; 21-23, at Wisconsin; 24-27, at Burlington; 29-31, at Clinton

September: 1-3, Peoria

Home game times: Monday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:15 p.m. (April 29, June 3, 17, Sept. 2); 5:15 (May 27, June 24, July-August). Exceptions: May 8-9, 22, 11 a.m.; April 28, July 23, Sept. 3, 1:15 p.m.; May 28, 5:15 p.m.

Tickets: riverbandits.com; club box seats, $15; lower box, $13; upper box, $11; bleacher, $9; Modern Woodmen berm, $7; $1 discount for seniors age 65 and over, youths ages 4-12 and active military

