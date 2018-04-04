STADIUM: Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport (7,140 capacity), LF 343, CF 400, RF 318
2017 RECORD: 79-59, 37-31 first half (third, West), 42-28 second half (first), beat Peoria 2-1 in MWL West semifinals, beat Cedar Rapids 2-1 in MWL West finals, beat Fort Wayne 3-0 in MWL Championships
GENERAL MANAGER: Andrew Chesser
2018 FIELD STAFF: Manager, Mickey Storey; pitching coach, Graham Johnson; hitting coach, Dillon Lawson; development coach, Rafael Pena; athletic trainer, Elliot Diehl; strength and conditioning coordinator, Mike Hoffman; clubhouse manager, Daniel Rose
2018 ROSTER
PITCHERS;HT;TH;Hometown
Adam Bleday;5-11;L;Titusville, PA
J.B. Bukauskas;6-0;R;Ashburn, VA
Robert Corniel;6-3;R;Tamboril, DR
Tyler Ivey;6-4;R;Rowlett, TX
Cristian Javier, 6-1,R;Santo Domingo, DR
Colin McKee;6-3;R;Butler, PA
Parker Mushinski;6-0;L;Arlington, TX
Yohan Ramirez;6-4;R;Villo Mella, DR
Cesar Rosado;6-1;R;Santo Domingo, DR
Carlos Sanabria, 6-0;R;La Victoria, VZ
Patrick Sandoval, 6-3;L;Mission Viejo, CA
Peter Solomon, 6-4;R;Washington,DC
Cole Watts, 6-4;L;Half Moon Bay, CA
CATCHERS;B/T;Hometown
Gabriel Bracamonte;R/R;St Teresa del Tuy, VZ
Michael Papierski;S/R;Palos Heights, IL
INFIELDERS;B/T;Hometown
Jake Adams;R/R;Brandon, SD
Marcos Almonte;R/R;Santiago, DR
Jonathan Arauz;S/R;Alanje, PAN
Cody Bohanek;R/R;Oak Lawn, IL
Roman Garcia;R/R;Coronado, CA
Adrian Tovalin;R/R;San Diego, CA
OUTFIELDERS
Bryan De La Cruz;R/R;Santo Domingo, DR
Corey Julks;R/R;Friendswood, TX
J.J. Matijevic;L/R;Latrobe, PA
Jacob Meyers;R/L;Omaha, Neb.
2018 SCHEDULE
April: 5-6, Cedar Rapids; 7-8, at Cedar Rapids; 9-12, Kane County; 13-15, at Burlington; 17-19, Peoria; 20-22, at Burlington; 23-26, at Kane County; 27-29, Cedar Rapids
May: 1-3, at Great Lakes; 4-6, at Lansing; 7-9, Fort Wayne; 10-12, Lake County; 14-17, at Cedar Rapids; 18-20, at Beloit; 21-24, Wisconsin; 25-28, Peoria; 29-31, at Clinton
June: 1-3, Beloit; 5-7, at Wisconsin; 8-11, at Peoria; 12-14, Clinton; 15-17, Burlington; 19, Midwest League All-Star Game at Lansing; 21-24, Beloit; 25-27, Wisconsin; 28-30, at Kane County
July: 1, at Kane County; 2-3, at Beloit; 4-5, Beloit; 6-9, Burlington; 11-13, at Dayton; 14-16, at Bowling Green; 18-20, South Bend; 21-23, West Michigan; 25-27, at Burlington; 28-29, at Cedar Rapids; 30-31, Cedar Rapids
August: 1-3, Clinton; 4-6, at Peoria; 8-10, at Beloit; 11-12, Cedar Rapids; 13-14, at Cedar Rapids; 15-17, Kane County; 18-20, Peoria; 21-23, at Wisconsin; 24-27, at Burlington; 29-31, at Clinton
September: 1-3, Peoria
Home game times: Monday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:15 p.m. (April 29, June 3, 17, Sept. 2); 5:15 (May 27, June 24, July-August). Exceptions: May 8-9, 22, 11 a.m.; April 28, July 23, Sept. 3, 1:15 p.m.; May 28, 5:15 p.m.
Tickets: riverbandits.com; club box seats, $15; lower box, $13; upper box, $11; bleacher, $9; Modern Woodmen berm, $7; $1 discount for seniors age 65 and over, youths ages 4-12 and active military