Keeping leadoff hitter Jake Meyers off base Sunday was only the beginning of Peoria’s problems.
Meyers counted two doubles among his three hits, but three other Quad-Cities players reached base every time they stepped into the batter’s box to help the River Bandits to an 8-3 Midwest League win at Modern Woodmen Park.
“We had a few guys who had sneaky-good nights, getting on base however they could,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. “When you have that, good things are usually going to happen.’’
Bryan De La Cruz from the second spot in the lineup, Michael Papierski from the sixth slot and Jonathan Lacroix from the nine hole reached base in each of their combined 13 plate appearances.
The trio combined for six hits, reached on six walks and Papierski took first and came around to score when he was hit by a pitch in the third inning.
“Up and down the order, guys were getting it done,’’ Papierski said. “It seems like Jake gets on base all night every night and that gets us all going.’’
Quad-Cities didn’t waste any time opening a lead to secure the series win against Peoria, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning and picking up some momentum before Meyers singled to open the Bandits’ 14-hit effort.
Quad-Cities starter Parker Mushinski gave up a pair of singles and a fielder’s choice to open the game, but back-to-back strikeouts did more than end the inning.
“That was huge for him to get out of that. It got us going,’’ said Papierski, the Bandits’ catcher. “Something like that can provide a spark and it did tonight.’’
A four-hit, four-run first inning followed for Quad-Cities, which put two runs on the board on a single by Corey Julks and an error by Peoria left fielder Bryce Denton.
Papierski followed with his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to right.
“That felt good. I was able to put a good swing on it and help us open up a bit of a lead,’’ Papierski said.
The Chiefs got to Mushinski for three runs in the fifth, including a pair of doubles by Elehuris Montero which cut the River Bandits’ lead to 5-3.
Reliever Adam Bleday didn’t let things get any closer, working three hitless innings of shutout relief.
“He came in and did a fine job of putting up zeroes,’’ Storey said. “He didn’t give them a lot of chances and took any momentum they picked up in the fifth right back.’’
Quad-Cities picked up three insurance runs in the eighth, the first two on a home run by Colton Shaver and the last on a De La Cruz single to center.
“Whenever you can add to a lead like that, especially late, it only helps the pitching staff,’’ said Shaver, who lined a shot to left after Papierski reached on a leadoff single. “It was a good inning to have late in the game, a good way for us to finish up.’’
Storey liked the collective effort as much anything.
“I needed to give Jonathan Arauz a day off, so we shook things up and De La Cruz gets on base five times. Hopefully, we can get him going,’’ Storey said. “That’s what you look for, guys stepping into different situations and doing the job. We got that today and it helped us get a win.’’