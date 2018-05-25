For the Quad-Cities River Bandits, the bounce back started with the basics.
Quad-Cities blended timely hitting with error-free defense and effective pitching Friday to push forward from an ugly loss a day earlier, edging Peoria 3-2 at Modern Woodmen Park.
"It was what you hope to see after a rough one," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. "We did a lot of things well, and in a series like this against a good team, that’s what it is going to take."
A pair of run-scoring two-out hits in the first two innings provided Quad-Cities with a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in the first of a five-game series between teams who entered the game sharing first place in the Midwest League Western Division.
Jonathan Arauz and Miguelangel Sierra combined to connect for a pair of the River Bandits’ runs.
Arauz singled and scored on a triple by Sierra in the first inning, then tripled and scored what proved to be a needed insurance run on a single by Sierra in the sixth.
The latter extended an early 2-0 Quad-Cities edge that came after Michael Papierski scored on a two-out single by Roman Garcia in the second.
"I feel comfortable at the plate right now," Sierra said through translator Rafael Pena. "I know that when Arauz is on base he is going to get us that extra base."
Storey likes what he has seen from Sierra in those situations in the 15 games he has played since joining Quad-Cities.
"He seems to have a knack for coming up with the big RBI, getting the hit when it’s needed the most," Storey said. "He came through a couple of times for us tonight."
So did Arauz, who collected a pair of singles before driving a triple to left-center to open the sixth.
"I am feeling good at the plate again after a tough week," Arauz said. "I am just trying to hit the ball hard and put it in play."
He helped the River Bandits with his glove as well in a game that saw several strong defensive efforts, including a trio of hit-stealing stops by Chiefs third baseman Yariel Gonzalez.
"It was that type of game. Both teams played some good defense, which really set a tone and helped out the pitchers," Storey said.
Peter Solomon and Tyler Ivey combined to hold Peoria to seven hits while striking out nine batters and walking a pair.
"When that tandem is out there, we can usually count on not giving up many runs," Storey said. "They did a nice job, as usual."
Five of the Chiefs’ hits came from the bottom third of the batting order, helping Peoria chip away at the River Bandits’ early lead.
Quad-Cities was up 2-0 when Nick Plummer beat out an infield single to open the fifth, took third on a Bryce Denton single to right and scored when Jose Martinez drove a single up the middle.
The hits were three of the four allowed by Solomon over a five-inning start.
Denton singled and came around to score Peoria’s final run in the seventh on a passed ball after Arauz and Sierra combined to give Quad-Cities a 3-1 lead in the sixth.