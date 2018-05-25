The Peoria Chiefs are in town for the holiday weekend to take on the Quad-City River Bandits, Friday, May 25, 2018, at Modern Woodmen Park.

Bandits bytes

One plus: In addition to taking over the Midwest League lead with his sixth triple of the season, Quad-Cities shortstop Jonathan Arauz continued to climb other lists of league leaders.

Arauz had nine total bases against the Chiefs, raising his season total to 85 and moving Arauz from fifth to third on the Midwest League charts.

Big week: Friday’s game began a string of eight games in seven days for Quad-Cities against the two teams it entered the day tied with for first place in the Midwest League Western Division.

Following the ongoing series against Peoria, which runs through Monday at Modern Woodmen Park, the River Bandits face Clinton for the first time this season in a three-game series at Ashford University Field which begins Tuesday.

There are just over three weeks remaining in the Midwest League’s first half, which runs through June 17.

On deck: Peoria at Quad-Cities, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m., today. Probable pitchers; Peoria, Paul Balestrieri (1-2, 4.78 ERA) and TBA; Quad-Cities, Yohan Ramirez (3-3, 3.41) and Cristian Javier (2-1, 2.18)