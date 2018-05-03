River Bandits climb above .500
Yohan Ramirez and a pair of relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Quad-Cities River Bandits beat the Great Lakes Loons 5-0 on Thursday.
The win moves the River Bandits above .500 for the first time this season.
Ramirez (2-2) struck out six and allowed just three singles in his five innings of work, and Peter Solomon and Robert Corniel held the Loons hitless over the last four frames.
The River Bandits got on the board with sacrifice flies by Jake Adams and Marcos Almonte in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead.
They added three insurance runs in the seventh, with Colton Shaver's first home run of the season plating two of them.
Jonathan Arauz and Corey Julks each had a pair of hits for the Bandits.
Rough start sinks LumberKings
Bowling Green's Ronaldo Hernandez hit a first inning grand slam, and Clinton never managed to recover in an 8-3 loss to the Hot Rods on Thursday.
The struggles started immediately for Clinton starter Raymond Kerr (0-2) as a walk, a double and an infield single loaded the bases for Bowling Green. Kerr struck out Brendan McKay, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, but he couldn't get Hernandez, whose blast gave the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.
After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, Kerr was pulled, surrendering five earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning.
Outfielder Jack Larsen had three hits including a triple, but the LumberKings could only muster single runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings.