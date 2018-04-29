There was no middle ground from the mound Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park.
Quad-Cities pitchers struck out 13 Cedar Rapids batters to match a season high in a nine-inning game.
They also issued a season-high 12 walks and that proved to be the difference as the Kernels rallied for a 4-2 Midwest League victory in front of a crowd of 3,616.
“It seemed like we walked everybody who came up to bat in the seventh inning,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. “We just gave it away. That’s the disappointing thing.’’
Cedar Rapids took advantage of five walks in the deciding seventh, breaking a 2-2 tie to score twice without taking one swing of the bat.
The Kernels’ Jordan Gore and Jean Carlos Arias both drew two-out bases-loaded walks to push a pair of runs across.
“Our bullpen has been solid for the most part, but we just didn’t throw strikes when we needed to,’’ Storey said. “Any time you lose one like that, it’s tough to take. I’d rather have an opponent knock the ball around the park and lose by four or five than stomach one like that. Too many walks.’’
Cedar Rapids, which spotted Quad-Cities a 2-0 lead in the first inning, tied things up at 2-2 when Trey Cabbage opened the sixth inning with a home run to left.
Reliever Collin McKee, who had issued three walks in six appearances prior to Sunday, walked three of the first four batters he faced Sunday after entering the game to open the seventh.
McKee recorded his second strikeout before walking Gore on four pitches, giving the Kernels the lead for good when Ben Rodriguez touched home plate.
Storey turned to Adam Bleday in the pen and he walked the first batter he faced, Arias, to bring home a second run before recording the final out of the inning.
“We shouldn’t have been in that position. We missed plenty of chances to score runs that would have made a difference,’’ said catcher Michael Papierski, referencing the seven runners Quad-Cities stranded in scoring position including five during the first five innings.
“There are games when the offense and defense have to step up and pick up the pitchers. We had our chances to do that and we didn’t get it done.’’
Quad-Cities scored its two runs in the first, but left the bases loaded after taking advantage of a pair of errors by the Kernels.
Jonathan Arauz walked with one out and advanced on a wild pitch by Bryan Sammons before Papierski reached on a fielding error by Andrew Bechtold.
Rodriguez at first then watched a Bryan De La Cruz grounder roll between his legs, scoring Arauz and positioning Papierski to score when Colton Shaver drove a two-out single to left.
“They spotted us two, but we couldn’t get anything going to build on that,’’ Storey said. “We hit some balls hard, but they seemed to be right at people.’’
Quad-Cities spread its six hits over six separate innings, unable to answer after the Kernels cut the River Bandits’ lead in half without needing a hit in the fourth.
Bechtold scored Cedar Rapids’ first run on a Gore groundout after reaching on a leadoff walk, taking second when Ben Rortvedt with a pitch and moving to third when Shane Carrier walked following an at-bat extended by an error on a pop foul.