BANDITS BYTES

Stranded: Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids both missed plenty of scoring opportunities Sunday.

The teams combined to strand 26 baserunners, 11 River Bandits and 15 Kernels. Of those, 14 were left stuck in scoring position. Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids each stranded seven runners on second or third.

Quick starts: The River Bandits continue to be involved with quick-starting games.

In the 22 games Quad-Cities has played, runs have been scored in the first inning 14 times. That includes Sunday, when the River Bandits scored twice.

On deck: Quad-Cities at Great Lakes, 6 p.m., Tuesday. Probable pitchers: Quad-Cities, TBA; Great Lakes, TBA