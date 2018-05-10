One play gave the Quad-Cities River Bandits a chance Thursday, but another gave it away.
A dropped fly ball with two outs in the top of the seventh inning scored the deciding run in Lake County’s 2-1 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
"Routine play, and we didn’t make it, and that was the difference," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "Tough way to lose a game."
The River Bandits and Captains were deadlocked at 1-1, and Jorma Rodriguez was standing on first base following a fielder’s choice when Nolan Jones launched a fly ball to left.
Quad-Cities left fielder Jonathan Lacroix, playing in his first professional game, dropped the routine fly ball and Rodriguez raced home with what proved to be the game-winning run and spoiled a four-hit, 14-strikeout performance by a collection of three River Bandits pitchers.
"It didn’t feel like that type of a game. There were a lot of deep counts, a night when it was tough for anybody to get much going," Storey said. "It’s unfortunate it came down to one play."
The River Bandits found themselves in a tie game at the point in part because of the defense of Jake Meyers in center, who prevented the Captains from scoring more than one run in the fourth.
"We took a run or more away from them then, but we gave it back," Storey said.
The River Bandits, who mustered just seven hits, traded early runs with the Captain.
Quad-Cities left runners in scoring position in three of the first five innings but did push on run across in the third despite not getting a ball out of the infield.
Corey Julks scored the River Bandits’ lone run after walking to open the inning. He took second on his team-leading ninth stolen base of the season, advanced on an infield single by Meyers and scored on a groundout to first by Michael Papierski.
Lake County tied the game in the top of the fourth, but Meyers used his arm and glove to prevent the Captains from enjoying an even bigger inning.
Singles by Nolan Jones and Austen Wade preceded a walk to Oscar Gonzalez that loaded the bases with one out.
Jonathan Laureano followed by driving a ball to the wall in center, a double that scored Jones, but Wade was tagged out at the plate by Papierski following a strong throw by Meyers to shortstop Jonathan Arauz and his relay to home.
Meyers then ended the inning, denying Todd Isaacs extra bases with a lunging catch at the wall in right-center.
"Meyers made a phenomenal play to get to that ball right after he made a great through to Arauz to cut down the trailing run at the plate and hold them to one," Storey said. "He’s been making some terrific plays for us all season, and his defense kept us right there, until we gave it back."
After Lake County went up 2-1, Cody Bohanek led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and was ultimately tagged out at the plate following Meyers’ fly out to left to end the inning.
The Captains turned a double play to end the eighth, and reliever Kyle Nelson finished off Quad-Cities by striking out the side in the ninth.