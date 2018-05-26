Quad-Cities has played its way to the top of the Midwest League Western Division standings with consistent pitching performances.
In the opening game of a Saturday doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park, a season-high 15 hits didn’t hurt.
The River Bandits sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the first inning of a 12-0 victory over Peoria, knocking the Chiefs starting pitcher out of the game two outs into the opening inning.
Saturday’s second game remained ongoing at press time.
In the opener, middle infielders Jonathan Arauz and Miguelangel Sierra continued to lead Quad-Cities at the plate, contributing three hits apiece and teaming up to drive in six runs.
Arauz, with hits in 14 of his last 24 at-bats, singled in each of his first three at-bats while Sierra doubled in the first inning and homered in the second to lead the River Bandits’ offensive onslaught.
"Those two guys have been pretty productive in the upper half of the lineup," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "They are making a lot of things happen, not only with the way they are swinging the bats but with the energy they bring to the game."
Their effort complemented the work the River Bandits received from Yohan Ramirez and Dariel Aquino on the mound.
Ramirez worked the first six innings of the combined two-hit shutout before Aquino struck out three Peoria batters in the final inning of the seven-inning game.
Storey has liked both the relentless approach and dogged aggressiveness he has seen from a starting rotation, which has a combined earned run average of 2.86 and has allowed more than three earned runs just once in its last 36 games.
“One night after the next, we generally know what we’re going to get from our starters, and generally, what we’ve been getting has been pretty good,’’ Storey said.
Ramirez didn’t do anything to alter Storey’s opinion with his work in the opener.
He surrendered just two singles, the first an infield hit by Julio Rodriguez to the back lip of the infield behind third base in the fourth inning and the second a leadoff effort by Scott Hurst in the sixth.
By then, the outcome had been determined.
Seven straight River Bandits batters reached base in the opening inning, an effort which began with an infield single with one out by Arauz.
After Corey Julks singled, Sierra drove a two-run double to left, and that was just the beginning of an effort that ended the start of Chiefs pitcher Paul Balestrieri after just two outs.
Michael Papierski followed Sierra’s two-run double and a single by Jake Adams with an RBI single before a walk to Colton Shaver loaded the bases.
Bryan De La Cruz cleared them with the first of his two doubles in the game, giving Quad-Cities a 6-0 lead which reached 8-0 when Sierra deposited a ball over the fence in left after Julks had singled in the second inning.
The River Bandits pushed three more runs across in the third, the first on a single by Jake Meyers that preceded a two-run single by Arauz.
Adams drove home Quad-Cities’ 12th run in the sixth, belting a double off the top of the fence in left to score Sierra after he reached on a two-out single.