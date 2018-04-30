April can be a fickle month in the Midwest League, a time when things are not always as they seem.
Players find themselves adjusting to new climate, a new level of the game and coping with frequently finicky weather which prevents players on the mound and at the plate from finding any sort of a rhythm or routine.
Five years ago, a young Carlos Correa discovered that as he suited up for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The first overall pick in baseball’s 2012 draft carried a .200 batting average into his final April game with the River Bandits in 2013.
Now an all-star shortstop for the World Series champion Astros, Correa survived April and all of its quirks in the Midwest League, rebounding to hit .349 in May and .370 in June on his way to hitting .320 over 117 games for Quad-Cities that season.
Current River Bandits manager Mickey Storey understands.
“To me, the first month, April, is the most difficult month for a number of reasons,’’ Storey said. “I think it’s typically a month when guys press a lot, wanting to get off to that great start and when it doesn’t happen right away, guys press a little more.’’
Storey figures in some ways the best thing about April is when it turns into May.
“The weather starts to turn, the postponements are fewer and farther between and guys can get into the flow and play the game the way they know they can,’’ Storey said.
Quad-Cities ended April with a .221 team batting average, 15th among the Midwest League’s 16 teams but an improvement of nearly 40 percentage points from where the River Bandits were in the middle of the month.
That growth, paired with a pitching staff which leads the league with 258 strikeouts, has helped Quad-Cities recover from a 4-8 start. The team moves into May with a 10-12 record, missing a pair of chances during a weekend series against Cedar Rapids to reach the .500 mark.
“I’m starting to see what I expected to see from these guys,’’ Storey said. “We’re a better offensive team than we’ve shown and after a losing a lot of close games early, we are starting to show the consistency it takes to turn that around.’’
Four River Bandits — Bryan De La Cruz at .378, Jake Adams at .368, Adrian Tovalin at .355 and Jake Meyers at .344 — have warmed at the plate over the last 10 games and J.J. Matiejevic was showing the same signs before landing on the disabled list last week with a hamstring issue.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are headed in the right direction, making good contact and moving forward,’’ Storey said. “J.J. will be back out there soon. He is chomping at the bit, and he’ll help us, too. Playing every day makes a difference.’’
A helping hand: Quad-Cities groundskeeper Andrew Marking has been on the disabled list himself recently.
Marking was struck in the face by a ball as St. Ambrose players took batting practice at Modern Woodmen Park last week, but with the work of his staff and some neighborly cooperation, the field was ready to go for a weekend series against Cedar Rapids.
Andrew Anderson, an intern with the River Bandits last summer, joined the Quad-Cities grounds crew in prepping the field for games on Friday and Sunday and Clinton LumberKings groundskeeper Reid Olson pinch hit for a doubleheader on Saturday.
“The doctors wanted (Marking) to take three or four days off, which is something that isn’t easy for him, but Andrew and Reid were a big help,’’ Quad-Cities general manager Andrew Chesser said.
“They did a great job of stepping in. We worked with Reid on the Field of Dreams (field restoration) project a couple of weeks ago and it’s just another example of Midwest League teams working together to help each other.’’
Top picks: Two of the top four selections in baseball’s 2017 draft will likely see action in Clinton this week as the LumberKings host Bowling Green and Dayton, the only scheduled visits to the Quad-City region by either team this season.
Brendan McKay, selected by the Rays with the fourth overall pick last year out of Louisville, is currently seeing action as a rare two-way player for Bowling Green, which opens a three-game series at Ashford University Field tonight.
McKay is batting .268 as a first baseman for the Hot Rods and he is also 1-0 with a 1.94 ERA after four starts on the mound.
Dayton pitcher Hunter Greene was the second overall pick a year ago and is currently ranked as the second-best prospect in the Reds organization.
Greene is an 18-year-old right hander who is currently 0-2 with a 14.63 ERA through four outings with the Dragons. His last start was Saturday, positioning him for a likely outing in Clinton during a series which opens Friday.
Midwest best: Quad-Cities will find itself facing the Midwest League player of the week when it visits Lansing for a three-game series beginning Friday.
Lugnuts shortstop Kevin Smith, a fourth-round pick of the Bluejays from Maryland, earned the honor Monday. He went 13-for-30 last week with two homers and 13 RBI and is batting .330 on the season.
Lake County’s Elijah Morgan is the Midwest League pitcher of the week.
ALUMNI REPORT
Denard Span still has wheels.
Now a 34-year-old outfielder for Tampa Bay, Span recorded the fastest home-to-home time in the major leagues this season when he hit an inside-the-park home run Saturday in the Rays’ 12-9 win at Boston.
Statcast clocked Span at 15.8 seconds from the time he made contact to the moment he touched the plate after a ball he hit took an odd hop, eluded the reach of a diving Jackie Bradley and rolled to the center field wall at Fenway Park.
Span is currently batting .267 with the Rays, identical to the batting average the 11th-year major leaguer had in 64 games for Quad-Cities in 2004. He played for the Swing of the Quad-Cities two years after Minnesota selected him in the first round of the baseball draft.
THIS WEEK
Quad-Cities
Today: at Great Lakes, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: at Great Lakes, 6 p.m.
Thursday: at Great Lakes, 6 p.m.
Friday: at Lansing, 6 p.m.
Saturday: at Lansing, 6 p.m.
Sunday: at Lansing, noon
Monday: Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m., Stars and Stripes Monday, $3 Brats, Pops and Brews
Clinton
Today: Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m., $2 Tuesday ticket, hot dog, ice cream, beer and pop discount
Wednesday: Bowling Green, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Bowling Green, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Thursday beverage discounts
Friday: Dayton, 6:30 p.m., Clinton Community College Night
Saturday: Dayton, 6:30 p.m., Don’s Jewelry Mother’s Day giveaway
Sunday: Dayton, 2 p.m., DARE Day
Monday: at West Michigan, 6 p.m.