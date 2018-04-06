For the first time in nearly two years, Mother Nature got the best of the Quad-Cities River Bandits on a day when the Midwest League team had a scheduled home game.
Frigid temperatures expected to be in the low 20s prompted the postponement of Friday's game at Modern Woodmen Park between Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids, ending a string of 120 consecutive home games played without a postponement for the River Bandits.
The last Quad-Cities home game postponed because of weather was on May 10, 2016 when wet grounds prompted a postponement.
Friday's game between the River Bandits and Kernels is expected to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 28 in the middle of Cedar Rapids' next scheduled series in Quad-Cities.
Fans with tickets for Friday's postponed game may exchange them for use at any remaining 2018 regular-season home game. A 2017 Midwest League Championship pennant giveaway scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled for a later day.
Quad-Cities is scheduled to play its first road game of the season today at Cedar Rapids, sending Tyler Ivey to the mound to face the Kernels' Edwar Colina in a 5 p.m. game.
The River Bandits return home Monday, hosting Kane County at 6:30 p.m.