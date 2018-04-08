For the second time in three days, winter-like weather conditions led to a postponement for the Quad-Cities River Bandits but it didn't mean a day off for the Midwest League team.
Manager Mickey Storey put his team through a workout at Modern Woodmen Park after Quad-Cities' Midwest League game at Cedar Rapids on Sunday was postponed because of cold and the likelihood of an afternoon snow in Cedar Rapids.
Friday's game between the teams in Davenport was postponed because of cold and is scheduled to be made up as part of an April 28 doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park.
No make-up date has been determined for Sunday's postponement, although it will likely happen at some point during the River Bandits' next series at Cedar Rapids, which is scheduled for May 14-17.
Quad-Cities is scheduled to return to Modern Woodmen Park today, opening a four-game series against Kane County with a 6:30 p.m. game.