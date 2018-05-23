A little stretch in the seventh inning did the Quad-Cities River Bandits a lot of good Wednesday.
After trailing 4-1 midway through the sixth inning, a four-run seventh lifted Quad-Cities to an 8-4 Midwest League victory over visiting Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
Corey Julks and Jake Adams split the workload in the deciding inning, each driving in two runs with decidedly different hits.
"This team doesn’t give up. We kept fighting all the way and found a way to get it done," said Julks, who dribbled a single into shallow left field that brought home the tying and go-ahead runs.
Adams followed by pounding double to the wall in left-center, bringing home two more runs to give the River Bandits a 7-4 advantage.
Quad-Cities collected seven of its 11 hits in the final three innings, including three doubles and a triple.
"Once this team gets it going with the bats, it seemed like it was never going to stop," said Jake Meyers, who drove home the River Bandits’ final run with an eighth inning triple.
Before that, he scored the go-ahead run in a seventh inning that started with a one-out single by Ruben Castro.
Meyers reached on a walk, and Jonathan Arauz followed with an infield single, loading the bases with his third hit of the game.
Julks followed with his single that eluded the reach of Gilbert Lara at third, scoring Castro with the tying run and providing hard-charging Meyers with an opportunity to move Quad-Cities ahead to stay.
"He was coming at me at third pretty hard, and there was no doubt, I was sending him home," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. "We’re looking for chances to capitalize on, and I felt like we had a chance there."
Meyers wasn’t in a position to argue the point.
"I had to get home," Meyers said. "That’s my job. He’s waving me around, and it’s time to get after it. We’re prepared for that. We like playing that way."
Adams then gave Quad-Cities room to breathe, driving a ball over the heads of the Timber Rattlers’ outfielders to score Arauz and Julks.
"There’s a lot to like about the way we finished this game," Storey said.
That included 4.1 innings of shutout relief work by Juan Robles and Carlos Sanabria.
The late rally allowed Robles to earn the win in his River Bandits debut, allowing two hits over 3.1 innings in scoreless work in relief of starter Patrick Sandoval.
"Great job out of the pen," Storey said. "Sandoval wasn’t as crisp as he has been, but he battled, and Robles came in and threw a good game for his first time out. He gave us a chance to get things going with the bats."
Sandoval, who hadn’t allowed an earned run in his last three outings, weaved his way into and out of trouble before the Timber Rattlers’ Tristen Lutz cracked a three-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie.
Wisconsin had scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch after loading the bases on two walks and an infield single in the second inning.
Quad-Cities tied the game in the third when Arauz lashed a triple down the right field line, scoring Meyers after he had reached on two-out walk.