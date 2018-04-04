They remember the cheers, the fireworks, the champagne showers and the dominating finish to a championship year. But as the 2018 season begins, returning Quad-Cities River Bandits remember more.
They also remember the day-to-day work it took to earn the franchise’s third Midwest League championship in seven seasons, and they remember what it took to overcome losses in six of the last seven regular-season games and a walk-off loss in the team’s postseason opener before earning a title.
"Everything we went through, the good times and the tough times, there were so many lessons there," River Bandits pitcher Patrick Sandoval said. "All of it creates experiences we can draw on now as a new season starts."
Sandoval is one of a dozen players returning from the pennant-winning 2017 team for the River Bandits, who open their 140-game schedule with a 6:30 p.m. game today at Modern Woodmen Park.
The 6-foot-3 left-hander, who earned victories in a pair of postseason games last season for Quad-Cities, is scheduled to be the opening-day pitcher for the River Bandits in the match-up against Cedar Rapids.
"I’m excited to get the ball on opening day and to be a part of a team with a lot of talent and the potential to do great things," Sandoval said. "It’s been a good spring, and the next step is to build off of it and carry that over to the regular season."
Sandoval faced Cedar Rapids twice during the regular season after being promoted from Tri-City in mid-July, finishing 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in his final 10 outings for the River Bandits.
The Kernels are scheduled to counter with Bryan Sammons, a 6-4 left-hander who pitched in three late-season games, including two playoff appearances against Quad-Cities, but did not factor into a decision.
"I think we’re anxious to get the season started," outfielder J.J. Matijevic said. "You work all offseason to get ready, and when the time comes, you remember it is a special day. There’s only one opening day, but it is the start of a marathon."
It’s also a time when Matijevic can put what he learned a year ago to work.
"The reps I got last year in games, that all becomes part of who you are," he said. "You learn from it, what worked, what didn’t. I came in here late, jumped in before the start of a great playoff run. That was a great experience."
That experience becomes something he plans to put to work now.
"It gave me a glimpse of what it is like every day at this level, what the pitching is like, what I can expect, and coming into this season, I can build off of that," Matijevic said. "Not only did I get in on a championship and find out what a beautiful ballpark and what good fans are here, it gave me a jump-start on this season."
First-year River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said all of the returning players should be able to benefit from that experience.
"Things shouldn’t seem so new to them. They know the landscape a little bit, and that’s a good thing. We have a dozen guys who have at least a little understanding about what this level is about," Storey said.
"They’ve seen the pitching. They’ve seen the hitting. They know the ballpark and the town. That gives them a good starting point, and everything isn’t so new for them."
Quad-Cities also opens the season with 14 members of Houston’s 2017 draft class on its roster.
Storey sees them as being ready for what the Midwest League has to offer as well.
"The majority of them were competing at the college level before they were drafted, and they sampled competition at the short-season level summer so they have an idea of what to expect and they are ready to take this next step," Storey said. "That’s why they are here."
For most, the Midwest League will provide their first taste of what a 140-game season is all about.
That includes Matijevic, selected by the Astros from Arizona in the competitive balance round of last June’s draft.
"Spring training was all new and now, this is the first full season," he said. "It’s all part of what you do as you work your way to the ultimate goal. It’s all about the grind, taking it one day and one inning at time and making the most of it."
Sandoval gets that, too.
"The work you put in now every day, it leads to getting the chance to experience what we did last September," Sandoval said. "It was a great feeling then, and the motivation behind what we do every day between now and then is to get the chance to feel it again."