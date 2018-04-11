CLINTON — Things started from the top Wednesday for the Clinton LumberKings.
Leadoff hitter Joseph Rosa went 2-for-3 at the plate, including his first home run of the season, to lift Clinton to a 4-2 Midwest League win over Wisconsin at Ashford University Field.
Rosa scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning on the second of two balks that followed his leadoff walk and a groundout.
Wisconsin answered by bunching three of its five hits together to push two runs across in the second, but a Rosa RBI single in the third tied the game.
Billy Cooke, who had advanced to third on Rosa's single after reaching on a walk, scored the go-ahead run when Rosa was caught off first base.
Rosa added some insurance by opening the bottom of the seventh with a home run to right.
Clay Chandler, Austin Hutchison and Matt Clancy combined to strike out 12 Timber Rattlers, and Hutchison was credited with his first win of the year after allowing one hit over 3.1 innings of relief work after Chandler exited with two outs and two on in the top of the fourth.