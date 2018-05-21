Three Dog Night had it right – one is the loneliest number.
“Our pitchers are doing a great job of keeping us in games, but somehow, some way, we’ve got to find a way to score a few more runs,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said after the River Bandits played their fifth consecutive one-run game Monday.
Wisconsin, also playing its fifth straight contest decided by a single run, found the difference in a 2-1 Midwest League decision at Modern Woodmen Park to be two solo home runs in one inning.
The Timber Rattlers’ Demi Orimoloye opened the fourth inning with a blast to right-center and Pat McInerney followed with a two-out shot off the batter’s eye in straightaway center.
That proved to be enough to hand Quad-Cities its third straight setback.
“Games like this, they wear on you, especially when you lose a couple in a row that look a lot alike,’’ Storey said. “We’re just going through a stretch where we’re not doing a whole lot with the bats. Our pitching is giving us a chance, but the last couple of games the other team has done just enough.’’
Half of the River Bandits’ six hits off of Wisconsin pitchers Nelson Hernandez, Michael Petersen and Rodrigo Benoit were doubles, but only one led to a Quad-Cities run.
That came in the in the bottom of the fifth inning after Jonathan Lacroix reached on a two-out walk and scored when Jake Meyers drove a double into the gap in left-center field, cutting into the 2-0 lead the Timber Rattlers had opened an inning earlier.
The other two-base opportunities didn’t turn into runs for Quad-Cities, including a leadoff double by Roman Garcia in the bottom of the second.
The River Bandits had three hits in the inning, but Garcia was tagged out in front of the plate by Timber Rattlers catcher Payton Henry on a strong throw home by Joantgel Segovia following a single to center by Meyers.
“An inch left or an inch right, he’s in there safely,’’ Storey said. “I don’t second guess sending him. I want to play aggressive baseball. I want to put the pressure on the defense. The analytics say that the run is going to score more often than not. We’ll take that chance.’’
Jonathan Arauz, who would later match Meyers’ two-hit game with an eighth inning double, followed with a single but a groundout ended the early threat.
“It’s the second inning, it’s early, and you think there will be other chances later in the game,’’ Storey said.
Quad-Cities pitchers Yohan Ramirez and Cristian Javier combined to strike out 12 batters while walking just one, an effort that included nine strikeouts over four shutout innings by Javier.
“Our pitching gave us a chance, giving up two solo home runs, but we’ve got to do more with the bats,’’ Storey said. “That’s what it comes down to.’’